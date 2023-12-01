Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 221,425 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,708 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.6 %

SLCA opened at $11.29 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $583,504.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,953,712.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

