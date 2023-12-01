Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 266,831 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,191,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $210,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,166.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $658,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,166.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,565 shares of company stock worth $4,673,130. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 7.0 %

CRDO stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

