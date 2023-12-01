Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

