Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,058 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.00.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $715.92 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $730.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $644.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

