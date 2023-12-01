Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $658,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $658,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,565 shares of company stock worth $4,673,130 over the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of CRDO opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

