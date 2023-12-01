PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 352,519 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.14% of PAR Technology worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PAR Technology by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:PAR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $46.63.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.
