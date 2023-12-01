Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $14.37

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.80. Paramount Global shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 3,255,713 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Paramount Global Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $5,682,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

