Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593,883 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.24% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. HSBC began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 482,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.91. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.