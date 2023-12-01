Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 80.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,006,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 448,430 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Paychex by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $21,215,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.45. 167,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average is $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

