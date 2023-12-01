PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a report on Monday, October 16th.

PCTEL Stock Performance

PCTI stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 99,470 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

