PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDD. Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $144.54. 2,712,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $190.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $147.65.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

