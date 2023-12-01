Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$125,000.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.4 %
TSE PEY opened at C$12.51 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.38 and a 52 week high of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.38.
Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
