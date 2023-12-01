Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$125,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE PEY opened at C$12.51 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.38 and a 52 week high of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.38.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

