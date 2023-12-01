Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE:PFE opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

