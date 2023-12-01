Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Insider Wilde Frederic De Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2023

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.