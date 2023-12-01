Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $36.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

