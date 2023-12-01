Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 4,927 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

View Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.