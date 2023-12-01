Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,256 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $6,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 660,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,628,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,568.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 72,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 68,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 568,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $65,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.05.

Shares of EOG opened at $123.07 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $144.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

