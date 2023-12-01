Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6,118.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.41. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $230.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.