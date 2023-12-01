Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,938 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

