Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 160,723 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 570.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 48.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,267,000 after buying an additional 243,900 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 196,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $18,263,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $157.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.16. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

