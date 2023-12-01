Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $11.76 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 169.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,280 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 1,251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $79,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

