Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $6.78 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,306 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,608,000 after buying an additional 3,683,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.82 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

