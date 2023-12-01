Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.55 Million Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 746,652 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,466,000 after buying an additional 5,346,959 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 173.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

