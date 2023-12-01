Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

