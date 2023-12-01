Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of Okta worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

