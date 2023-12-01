Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.01

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 365862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.75 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

