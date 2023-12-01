Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after buying an additional 110,920 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 493,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,647. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

