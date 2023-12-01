PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Acquired by Brigade Capital Management LP

Brigade Capital Management LP increased its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the quarter. PlayAGS comprises about 4.8% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP owned 4.96% of PlayAGS worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AGS. TheStreet raised shares of PlayAGS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday.

PlayAGS Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AGS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,537. The firm has a market cap of $302.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 2.28. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

PlayAGS Profile

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.