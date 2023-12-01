PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. PointsBet has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

