Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Post Price Performance

Shares of Post stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

