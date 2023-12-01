PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.22. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 109.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

