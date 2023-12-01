PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Director Acquires C$743,679.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.79 per share, with a total value of C$743,679.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSK opened at C$24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.73. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$19.55 and a 1-year high of C$26.90.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$133.10 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.8994016 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.05%.

PSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.73.

View Our Latest Report on PrairieSky Royalty

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.