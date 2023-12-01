Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,897 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,036,000 after buying an additional 51,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after buying an additional 88,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.41. 23,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

