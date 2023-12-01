Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SGOV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.31. 2,483,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

