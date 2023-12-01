Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Masonite International worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,795. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.