Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

MLCO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,071. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.