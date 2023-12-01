Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5,416.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.81. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.