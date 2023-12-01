Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 134,405 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 162.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,405 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Weibo worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 82,848 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 43,903 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 194,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.52.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

