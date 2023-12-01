Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 1,917 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cavco Industries worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.92 and a 1-year high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.