Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 22,916 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,916 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Magnite worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Magnite by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 165,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.30 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

