Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 35,524 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 263.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,022 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. 3,452,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,598,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

