Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. 18,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,362. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

