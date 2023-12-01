Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $2,535,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 831.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,220 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 114.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 56,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.03. 41,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

