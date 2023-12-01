Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.41. 562,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $175.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

