Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. 95,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,947. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $354.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,073 shares in the company, valued at $547,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $584,574.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,073 shares in the company, valued at $547,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,011,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

BBW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

