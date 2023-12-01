Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 676.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.00. 113,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,526. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.65 and its 200-day moving average is $350.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

