Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $66,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $166,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $195,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCRM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.56. 160,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

