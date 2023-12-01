Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.10. 129,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

