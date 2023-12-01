Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,246 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Open Lending worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Open Lending by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $359,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,329,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,298.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,077. The company has a market capitalization of $778.38 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 14.71 and a quick ratio of 14.71. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Read More

