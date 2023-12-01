Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,934 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Golar LNG worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 180.3% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 213,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 56.8% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 286,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 103,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 53.3% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 717,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 249,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.6 %

GLNG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,555. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.